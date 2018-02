Feb 12 (Reuters) - NATIONAL INSURANCE CO LTD:

* BOARD PROPOSES PAID-UP CAPITAL INCREASE TO $15 MILLION FROM 412 MILLION THROUGH ISSUE OF 1 BONUS SHARE FOR EVERY 4 SHARES ‍

* BOARD PROPOSES CASH DIVIDEND OF 25 PERCENT OF SHARE NOMINAL VALUE FOR 2017