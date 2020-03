March 13 (Reuters) - Palfinger AG:

* PALFINGER AG - ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PALFINGER AG, SCHEDULED FOR 18 MARCH 2020, IS HEREBY CANCELLED.

* PALFINGER AG - NEW INVITATION WILL BE ISSUED AT A LATER DATE, AS SOON AS MEETING CAN BE HELD UNDER NORMAL CONDITIONS