March 18 (Reuters) - PALFINGER AG:

* PALFINGER AG / EARNINGS FORECAST

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND FOR 2019 IS BEING RE-EVALUATED

* EXPECTS PROFITABILITY IN HALF AND FULL YEAR 2020 TO BE WELL BELOW 2019 AND 2018

* HAS MINIMAL VISIBILITY DUE TO COVID-19 AND EXPECTS MASSIVE REDUCTIONS IN DEMAND AND PRODUCTION

* DUE TO LACK OF VISIBILITY, IT IS CURRENTLY NOT POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE AN OUTLOOK ON RESULTS FOR 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR