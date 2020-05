May 26 (Reuters) - Palla Pharma Ltd:

* EXPECT EARNINGS IN 2H WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY STRONGER THAN 1H

* SEES MATERIAL UPLIFT IN FY EARNINGS COMPARED TO 2019

* EXPECTS TO GET FAST TRACK APPROVAL FOR REGISTRATION OF NEW PARACETAMOL GENERIC FOR UK MARKET IN SEPT

* CHOSEN NOT TO ACQUIRE A MAJOR UK CUSTOMER