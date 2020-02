Feb 27 (Reuters) - Palla Pharma Ltd:

* PALLA PHARMA LTD- FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $54.8 MILLION VERSUS $46.6 MILLION

* PALLA PHARMA LTD - FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE $7.6 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $5.8 MILLION