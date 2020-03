March 24 (Reuters) - Palladium One Mining Inc:

* PALLADIUM ONE MINING - SUSPENDING CURRENT EXPLORATION PROGRAM AT PALLADIUM DOMINANT, LÄNTINEN KOILLISMAA PGE-NICKEL-COPPER PROJECT LOCATED IN FINLAND.

* PALLADIUM ONE MINING - REPATRIATED ALL CANADIAN STAFF ON MARCH 16, 2020 AND UPON ARRIVAL THEY BEGAN A MINIMUM 14-DAY QUARANTINE PERIOD