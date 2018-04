April 5 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* ‍ADVISED THAT A DELAY IN PUBLISHING OF COMPANY’S FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 IS ONGOING​

* ‍DELAY RELATES TO ACCREDITATION BY JSE OF CO'S EXTERNAL AUDITORS, BDO LLP