March 28 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* PALLINGHURST RESOURCES SAYS ‍EARNINGS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE USC 4.0 FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017 COMPARED TO EARNINGS PER SHARE OF USC 6.0 A YEAR AGO

* ‍IN ZAR TERMS, PRL EXPECTS NAV TO BE ZAR7.6 BILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2017 (ZAR5.0 BILLION AT 31 DECEMBER 2016)​

* ‍EXCLUDING BARGAIN PURCHASE GAIN, HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE IS EXPECTED TO BE USC 6.0 FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: