Sept 21 (Reuters) - PALLINGHURST RESOURCES LTD:

* REASONABLY CERTAIN THAT LOSS AND HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE WILL BE USC 10.6 FOR PERIOD TO 30 JUNE 2017

* LOSS IS PRIMARILY ATTRIBUTABLE TO DECREASES IN VALUATION OF PALLINGHURST‘S INVESTMENTS, WHICH ARE HELD AT FAIR VALUE

* IN ZAR TERMS, EXPECTS LOSS AND HEADLINE LOSS PER SHARE FOR PERIOD TO JUNE 30 TO BE ZAR1.39