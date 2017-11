Nov 13 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Ltd

* PALLINGHURST RESOURCES LTD - ‍RUBY AUCTION - AUCTION REVENUES OF $54.96 MILLION​

* PALLINGHURST RESOURCES LTD -RUBY AUCTION -‍605,229 CARATS SOLD OUT OF 682,508 CARATS OFFERED (89 PCT)​

* PALLINGHURST RESOURCES LTD - ‍RUBY AUCTION - AVERAGE PRICE OF US$90.81 PER CARAT, A 49 PCT PREMIUM TO LAST AUCTION OF SIMILAR QUALITIES IN JUNE 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: