June 26 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* Pallinghurst - announce a resolution approving offer for Gemfields was passed by Pallinghurst shareholders at Pallinghurst general meeting

* Receives 96 pct shareholder support for Gemfields acquisition - making its offer for Gemfields wholly unconditional Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)