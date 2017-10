Oct 6 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* RESULTS OF AUCTION OF ROUGH EMERALDS HELD BY GEMFIELDS HELD IN LUSAKA, ZAMBIA, FROM OCT. 2-5 2017​

* EMERALD AUCTION REVENUES OF $21.5 MILLION​

* AVERAGE PRICE OF US$66.21 PER CARAT AT EMERALD AUCTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: