BRIEF-Pallinghurst Says To Get 94 Mln Rand From Jupiter Mines Buy-Back

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Pallinghurst Resources Ltd:

* JUPITER HAS ANNOUNCED INDICATIVE TERMS OF BUY- BACK PURSUANT TO WHICH IT INTENDS TO RETURN US$42 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS​

* ALL JUPITER SHAREHOLDERS ARE TO BE MADE AN EQUAL OFFER TO HAVE 5.82 PCT OF THEIR JUPITER SHARES REPURCHASED, AT A PRICE OF US$0.35 PER JUPITER SHARE​

* ‍PALLINGHURST OWNS APPROXIMATELY 18.4 PCT OF JUPITER AND STANDS TO RECEIVE ALMOST US$8 MILLION (ZAR94 MILLION) IN MARCH 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)