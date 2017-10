Aug 7 (Reuters) - PALM HILLS DEVELOPMENTS COMPANY

* COMMENCES SECURITIZATION OF RECEIVABLES, TO ISSUE BONDS OF UPTO EGP 700 MILLION

* BOND ISSUE IS PART OF CO‘S PLAN TO DECREASE FINANCIAL LEVERAGE, IMPROVE FINANCIAL POSITION BY SECURITIZING HOUSING UNITS RELATED RECEIVABLES

* SECURITIZATION OF RECEIVABLES IS FOR HOUSING UNITS WORTH EGP 2.5 BILLION, DELIVERED TO CUSTOMERS DURING 2 TO 3 YEARS Source: (bit.ly/2wmFsr5) Further company coverage: