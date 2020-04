April 13 (Reuters) - PALM HILLS DEVELOPMENTS COMPANY :

* PLACE ONE OF ITS HOTEL PROPERTIES UNDER SUPERVISION OF MINISTRY OF HEALTH TO CONFRONT CORONA VIRUS

* PROVIDE EGP 5 MILLION OF FINANCIAL AID

* WILL COVER NEEDS OF 10,000 FAMILIES FROM DAILY WORKS BY EGP 2.5 MILLION Source:(bit.ly/3a84MDE)