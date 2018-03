March 19 (Reuters) - PALM HILLS DEVELOPMENTS COMPANY :

* SAYS UP P CAPITAL INVESTMENT BUYS 128.1 MILLION SHARES IN CO, RAISES STAKE TO 16.51 PERCENT

* SAYS AABAR INVESTMENTS SELLS 128.1 MILLION SHARES IN CO FOR EGP 525.3 MILLION Source: (bit.ly/2G8491U) Source: (bit.ly/2IAWxTW) Further company coverage: