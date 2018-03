March 14 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc:

* PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES INTENT TO ACQUIRE EVIDENT.IO

* PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC - DEAL FOR $300 MILLION

* PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC - TIM PRENDERGAST AND JUSTIN LUNDY, WILL JOIN PALO ALTO NETWORKS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)