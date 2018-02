BRIEF-Palo Alto Networks Q2 Non-Gaap Earnings Per Share $0.97

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Palo Alto Networks Inc:

* PALO ALTO NETWORKS REPORTS FISCAL SECOND QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.97

* Q2 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.38

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 28 PERCENT TO $542.4 MILLION

* SEES Q3 2018 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.94 TO $0.96

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE $538 MILLION TO $548 MILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.19 BILLION TO $2.22 BILLION

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 24 TO 26 PERCENT

* SEES Q3 2018 REVENUE UP 25 TO 27 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 DILUTED NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $3.84 TO $3.91

* PALO ALTO NETWORKS - IN Q2, CO HAD GAAP ONE-TIME TAX BENEFIT OF $6.2 MILLION ASSOCIATED WITH TCJA, WHICH RESULTED IN BENEFIT TO Q2 GAAP EPS OF $0.07

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.79, REVENUE VIEW $525.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.81, REVENUE VIEW $532.7 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.40, REVENUE VIEW $2.17 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S