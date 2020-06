BRIEF-Palomar Holdings Says During Q2, Procured About $200 Mln Of Incremental Limit For California Earthquakes

June 23 (Reuters) - Palomar Holdings Inc:

* PALOMAR HOLDINGS INC - DURING Q2 , PROCURED ABOUT $200 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL LIMIT FOR CALIFORNIA EARTHQUAKES

* PALOMAR HOLDINGS INC - DURING Q2, PROCURED ABOUT $300 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL LIMIT FOR ALL EARTHQUAKE ZONES

* PALOMAR HOLDINGS INC - EFFECTIVE JUNE 1, REINSURANCE COVERAGE EXHAUSTS AT $1.4 BILLION FOR EARTHQUAKE EVENTS

* PALOMAR HOLDINGS INC - INCREASED CATASTROPHE EVENT RETENTION FROM $5 MILLION TO $10 MILLION FOR ALL PERILS Source text: [bit.ly/2NlqXxn] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)