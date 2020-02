Feb 18 (Reuters) - Palomar Holdings Inc:

* PALOMAR HOLDINGS, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER & FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.45

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.51 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QTRLY GROSS WRITTEN PREMIUMS INCREASED BY 68.4% TO $73.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: