BRIEF-P.A.M. Transportation Services Commences Self Tender Offer To Purchase Up To 100,000 Shares

May 8 (Reuters) - PAM Transportation Services Inc:

* P.A.M. TRANSPORTATION SERVICES, INC. COMMENCES SELF TENDER OFFER TO PURCHASE UP TO 100,000 SHARES

* PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES INC - TENDER OFFER WILL EXPIRE ON JUNE 7, 2018

* PAM TRANSPORTATION- COMMENCEMENT OF A MODIFIED “DUTCH AUCTION” TENDER OFFER TO BUY UP TO 100,000 SHARES AT NO LESS THAN $39 & NOT MORE THAN $43/SHARE

* PAM TRANSPORTATION SERVICES - BOARD DETERMINED IT IS IN CO’S “BEST INTEREST” TO REPURCHASE SHARES AT THIS TIME GIVEN CO’S FINANCIAL CONDITION, STOCK PRICE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: