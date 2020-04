BRIEF-Pan African Resources Obtained Authorisation To Conduct Surface Re-Mining & Processing

April 14 (Reuters) - Pan African Resources PLC:

* FURTHER UPDATE REGARDING THE COVID-19 NATIONAL LOCKDOWN AND STATUS OF GROUP OPERATIONS

* GROUP SURFACE OPERATIONS ARE CURRENTLY OPERATING AT APPROXIMATELY 70 PER CENT OF NORMAL PRODUCTION CAPACITY

* GROUP’S BANKING CONSORTIUM HAS ALSO CONFIRMED ITS SUPPORT FOR COMPANY SHOULD FURTHER LIQUIDITY BE REQUIRED.

* GROUP OBTAINED AUTHORISATION TO CONDUCT SURFACE RE-MINING AND PROCESSING ACTIVITIES ON REDUCED SCALE AT FEW SITES

* AUTHORISED TO RESTART OPERATIONS IN GROUP SURFACE OPERATIONS & LIMITED UNDERGROUND MINING OPERATIONS AT BARBERTON MINES