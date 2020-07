BRIEF-Pan African Resources Raises FY2021 Production Guidance To About 190,000oz

July 10 (Reuters) - Pan African Resources PLC:

* PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - GROUP NET DEBT DECREASED BY 49% TO USD62.5 MILLION FROM USD123.7 MILLION AT DECEMBER 2019

* PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - NET DEBT AT 2020 YEAR-END WAS LOWER THAN PREVIOUSLY GUIDED USD70 MILLION

* PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - FY GOLD PRODUCTION INCREASED BY 4.1% TO 179,575OZ

* PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - PRODUCTION GUIDANCE FOR 2021 FINANCIAL YEAR HAS INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY 190,000OZ

* PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - AT PREVAILING RAND GOLD PRICES AND GUIDED PRODUCTION LEVELS, WE EXPECT TO BE DEBT FREE WITHIN NEXT TWELVE MONTHS