BRIEF-Pan African Resources Says FY2020 Production Guidance Is Suspended

March 24 (Reuters) - Pan African Resources:

* JSE: PAN - ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING SOUTH AFRICAN 21-DAY LOCKDOWN AND SUSPENSION OF 2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE

* PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - FY2020 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE IS SUSPENDED UNTIL COMPANY IS IN A BETTER POSITION TO QUANTIFY FULL IMPACT OF LOCKDOWN

* PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - GROUP’S LIQUIDITY POSITION IS ROBUST, WITH IMMEDIATELY AVAILABLE FACILITIES OF U$20M

* PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES - RAND MERCHANT BANK AGREED TO DEFER LAST 3 TRANCHES OF GOLD LOAN’S REDEMPTION, CONSTITUTING 5000 OZ (U$7.8M), TO Q1 OF 2021

* PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES PLC - BANKING CONSORTIUM HAS ALSO CONFIRMED ITS SUPPORT FOR GROUP SHOULD FURTHER LIQUIDITY BE REQUIRED DURING THIS PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: