BRIEF-Pan American Silver Announces An Update On Its Operations In Argentina And Bolivia In Response To COVID-19

March 23 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp:

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER ANNOUNCES AN UPDATE ON ITS OPERATIONS IN ARGENTINA AND BOLIVIA IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER - TEMPORARILY SUSPENDING OPERATIONS IN ARGENTINA, INCLUDING MANANTIAL ESPEJO MINE

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER - ALSO SUSPENDING SUPPLY DELIVERIES AND PERSONNEL TRANSPORT AT ITS SAN VICENTE OPERATIONS IN BOLIVIA

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER - SUSPENSION TO BE IN EFFECT UNTIL MARCH 31, 2020

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - CURRENTLY UNABLE TO DETERMINE IMPACT ON ITS 2020 OPERATING GUIDANCE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: