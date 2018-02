BRIEF-Pan American Silver Corp Qtrly ‍Basic Adjusted Earnings Per Share​ $0.13

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp:

* ANNOUNCES $79.3 MILLION IN NET CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES IN Q4 2017​

* ‍GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 43.7 THOUSAND OUNCES IN Q4 2017 COMPARED WITH 43.9 THOUSAND OUNCES IN Q4 2016​

* BOARD APPROVED ‍A 40% INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.035 PER COMMON SHARE​

* ‍REVENUE OF $226.0 MILLION IN Q4 2017 WAS UP 19% FROM Q4 2016​

* QTRLY ‍BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE​ $0.32

* QTRLY ‍BASIC ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE​ $0.13

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.18, REVENUE VIEW $213.2 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍NO REVISIONS TO OUTLOOK FOR YEARS 2018 TO 2020​