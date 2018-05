BRIEF-Pan American Silver Reports Net Earnings Of $48.2 Mln In Q1 2018

May 9 (Reuters) - Pan American Silver Corp:

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER REPORTS NET EARNINGS OF $48.2 MILLION IN Q1 2018

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - QTRLY SILVER PRODUCTION WAS 6.1 MILLION OUNCES AND GOLD PRODUCTION WAS 46.2 THOUSAND OUNCES

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - PRODUCTION ON PACE TO ACHIEVE ANNUAL GUIDANCE

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.20

* PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP - QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.31