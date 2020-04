BRIEF-Pan Asian Holdings Updates On Impact Of Enhanced Measures Implemented By Singapore Government

April 8 (Reuters) - Pan Asian Holdings Ltd:

* UPDATES ON IMPACT OF ENHANCED MEASURES IMPLEMENTED BY SINGAPORE GOVERNMENT

* EXPECTS DELAYS FROM SUPPLIERS FROM ASIA AND EUROPE TO DELIVER CURRENT ORDER BOOK ON HAND

* UNCERTAINTIES RELATED TO COVID-19 OUTBREAK WILL IMPACT PRODUCTIVITY & FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR CURRENT FY ENDING 31 DEC

* APPLIED TO SEEK AN EXEMPTION FOR SUSPENSION OF GROUP’S BUSINESS ACTIVITIES

* TRAVEL RESTRICTION DUE TO COVID-19 WILL ALSO HINDER SALES AND MARKETING ACTIVITIES IN ASIA WHICH MAY RESULT IN LOWER SALES

* CURRENTLY CONTINUING OPERATIONS UNDER EXEMPTION FOR SUSPENSION OF BUSINESS ACTIVITIES