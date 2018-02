Feb 9 (Reuters) - Pan Hong Holdings Group Ltd:

* QTRLY REVENUE RMB44.8 MILLION VERSUS RMB98.7 MILLION

* QTRLY ‍ PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS RMB 2.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF RMB 3.2 MILLION ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)