May 16 (Reuters) - Pan Orient Energy Corp:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.01

* QTRLY TOTAL CORPORATE FUNDS FLOW FROM OPERATIONS $0.01 PER SHARE

* OIL SALES, NET TO CO'S 50.01% EQUITY INTEREST IN THAILAND JOINT VENTURE, WERE 182 BOPD IN Q1 OF 2018