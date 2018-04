April 24 (Reuters) - Pan Orient Energy Corp:

* PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP.: NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID

* PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP - INTENDS TO CONTINUE ABILITY TO PURCHASE ITS COMMON SHARES PURSUANT TO RENEWAL OF ITS NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID THROUGH TSXV

* PAN ORIENT ENERGY CORP - UNDER TERMS OF BID, PAN ORIENT WILL BE AUTHORIZED TO PURCHASE, FOR CANCELLATION, UP TO 4.5 MILLION OF ITS COMMON SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)