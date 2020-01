BRIEF-Panalpina Cancels Publicly Held Shares And Delists From SIX Swiss Exchange

Jan 21 (Reuters) - PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG :

* CANCELLATION OF PUBLICLY HELD PANALPINA SHARES AND DELISTING FROM SIX SWISS EXCHANGE AS OF 28 JANUARY 2020

* CANCELLATION OF SHARES WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.10 EACH WHICH ARE NOT DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY HELD BY DSV A/S, HEDEHUSENE, DENMARK

* FORMER OWNERS OF CANCELLED SHARES TO RECEIVE COMPENSATION AT OF 2.375 SHARES OF DSV A/S WITH NOMINAL VALUE OF DKK 1 EACH (AND CASH PAYMENTS IN CHF FOR FRACTIONS)