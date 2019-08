BRIEF-Panalpina: Changes To Executive Board

Aug 23 (Reuters) - PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG :

* CHANGES TO PANALPINA EXECUTIVE BOARD

* CCO KARL WEYENETH, CLO AND CORPORATE SECRETARY CHRISTOPH HESS, CIO RALF MORAWIETZ, EVP AIR FREIGHT LUCAS KUEHNER, EVP OCEAN FREIGHT PEDER WINTHER, RESIGN FROM RESPECTIVE POSITIONS

* RESOLVED TO DOWNSIZE EXECUTIVE BOARD

* TO ELIMINATE POSITIONS OF CCO, CLO, CIO, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, AIR FREIGHT AND EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, OCEAN FREIGHT

* ERNST GÖHNER FOUNDATION NOMINATES HESS TO SERVE AS AN OBSERVER TO DSV PANALPINA A/S BOARD OF DIRECTORS