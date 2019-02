Feb 15 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG:

* STATEMENT OF PANALPINA RELATED TO AGILITY

* CONFIRMS MEDIA REPORTS THAT IT IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH AGILITY GROUP

* DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN TWO COMPANIES ARE AT A PRELIMINARY STAGE

* DISCUSSIONS ON POTENTIAL STRATEGIC OPPORTUNITIES WITH REGARD TO THEIR RESPECTIVE LOGISTICS BUSINESSES

* CONTINUES TO REVIEW APPROACH BY DSV IN CONJUNCTION WITH ITS PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS