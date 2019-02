BRIEF-Panalpina - Continue To Review Situation Regarding DSV Offer

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* CONFIRMS THAT THE ERNST GÖHNER FOUNDATION, PANALPINA’S LARGEST SHAREHOLDER REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 46% OF THE TOTAL SHARE CAPITAL, INFORMED THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS THAT IT DOES NOT SUPPORT THE CURRENT NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM DSV

* ACCORDING TO ITS FIDUCIARY DUTIES THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PANALPINA CONTINUES TO CAREFULLY REVIEW THE SITUATION WITH ITS PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS

* FURTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS WILL BE MADE AS APPROPRIATE Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)