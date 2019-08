Aug 8 (Reuters) - PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG :

* DSV A/S RELEASES PROVISIONAL NOTICE OF FINAL RESULT OF PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER FOR PANALPINA SHARES

* A TOTAL OF 23,270,295 PANALPINA SHARES HAVE BEEN TENDERED INTO OFFER

* SHARES TENDERED CORRESPOND TO 97.98% OF ALL 23,750,000 PANALPINA SHARES LISTED AS OF AUGUST 7, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)