July 17 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* PANALPINA PERISHABLES NETWORK EXPANDS TO SOUTH AFRICA

* TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE IN PERISHABLES SPECIALIST SKYSERVICES

* COMPANIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS OF DEAL Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)