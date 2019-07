July 18 (Reuters) - PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG :

* FROM JANUARY TO JUNE 2019, PANALPINA GENERATED AN EBIT OF CHF 52.1 MILLION (YTD 2018: CHF 54.7 MILLION)

* A CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF CHF 34.0 MILLION (YTD 2018: CHF 36.1 MILLION), THEREBY NEARLY REACHING PREVIOUS-YEAR LEVELS

* H1 GROSS PROFIT DECREASED 4% TO CHF 716.4 MILLION (YTD 2018: CHF 744.4 MILLION)