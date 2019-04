April 10 (Reuters) - PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG :

* PANALPINA’S BOD ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS RELATED TO AGM

* PROPOSES TO ELECT THOMAS E. KERN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AT UPCOMING ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON MAY 9, 2019

* PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID OUT TO SHAREHOLDERS IN 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)