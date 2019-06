June 26 (Reuters) - PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG :

* SAYS DSV A/S EXTENDS MAIN OFFER PERIOD OF PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER

* SAYS DSV A/S HAS DECIDED TO EXTEND MAIN OFFER PERIOD BY 15 TRADING DAYS TO 17 JULY 2019

* SAYS TO POSTPONE EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING

* EXTRAORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING IS NOW EXPECTED TO TAKE PLACE ON 6 AUGUST 2019