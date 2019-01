Jan 16 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PANALPINA ANNOUNCES THAT IT HAS RECEIVED AN UNSOLICITED, NON-BINDING PROPOSAL FROM DSV TO ACQUIRE COMPANY AT A PRICE OF CHF 170 PER SHARE, COMPRISING A MIX OF CASH AND DSV SHARES.

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PANALPINA IS REVIEWING PROPOSAL IN CONJUNCTION WITH ITS PROFESSIONAL ADVISERS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)