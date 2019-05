May 29 (Reuters) - PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG :

* DECISION OF TAKEOVER BOARD ON PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER OF DSV A / S ON ALL REGISTERED SHARES IN PUBLIC HANDS OF PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT

* REQUEST NO. 1 OF MAY 7 IS PARTIALLY GRANTED BY SWISS TAKEOVER BOARD

* IT IS HELD THAT COVER PURCHASES OF DSV SHARES MADE BY PANALPINA TO FULFILL ITS OBLIGATIONS UNDER EXISTING SHARE PLANS ARE NOT SUBJECT TO BEST PRICE RULE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)