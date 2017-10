Sept 28 (Reuters) - PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG :

* ‍TO ACQUIRE DUTCH HANDLING AGENT SPECIALIZED IN PERISHABLES​

* ‍TO ACQUIRE DUTCH COMPANY INTERFRESH AIRFREIGHT HANDLING​

* ‍HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE ANY FINANCIAL DETAILS OF DEAL​

* PANALPINA - TO ‍ACQUIRE INTERFRESH AIRFREIGHT HANDLING AS WELL AS ITS SISTER COMPANIES FRESH CARGO CONNECTION AND DUTCH CARGO CONNECTION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)