Oct 19 (Reuters) - PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG:

* 9-MONTH EBIT INCREASED FROM CHF 67.5 MILLION (ADJUSTED YTD 2016: CHF 93.6 MILLION) TO CHF 72.1 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH ‍CONSOLIDATED PROFIT UP FROM CHF 46.5 MILLION TO CHF 48.4 MILLION​

* 9-MONTH NET FORWARDING REVENUE CHF 4.07 BILLION VERSUS CHF 3.83 BILLION ‍ YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)