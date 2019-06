June 21 (Reuters) - PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG :

* CHANGE IN BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF PANALPINA WORLD TRANSPORT (HOLDING) AG

* KURT K. LARSEN APPOINTED MEMBER AND CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ALL CURRENT MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL RESIGN WITH EFFECT AS OF SETTLEMENT OF PUBLIC EXCHANGE OFFER BY DSV A/S

* APPOINTS THOMAS PLENBORG, JENS BJØRN ANDERSEN AND JENS H. LUND AS MEMBERS OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS