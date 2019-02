Feb 28 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG:

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME UP FROM CHF 57.5 MILLION TO CHF 75.7 MILLION (+ 32%)

* FY EBIT UP FROM CHF 103.3 MILLION TO CHF 118.4 MILLION (+ 15%)

* DIVIDEND OF CHF 3.75 PER SHARE