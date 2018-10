Oct 25 (Reuters) - PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING AG :

* FROM JANUARY TO SEPTEMBER, GROSS PROFIT INCREASED FROM CHF 1,024.8 MILLION TO CHF 1,116.2 MILLION

* 9MTH EBIT INCREASED FROM CHF 72.1 MILLION TO CHF 83.2 MILLION

* 9MTH EBIT INCREASED FROM CHF 72.1 MILLION TO CHF 83.2 MILLION

* 9MTH CONSOLIDATED PROFIT INCREASED FROM CHF 48.4 MILLION TO CHF 51.0 MILLION