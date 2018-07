July 17 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* INCREASED H1 EBIT FROM CHF 42.0 MILLION TO CHF 54.7 MILLION

* H1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT UP FROM CHF 29.9 MILLION TO CHF 36.1 MILLION