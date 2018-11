Nov 14 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG :

* SUCCESSFULLY ISSUES A CHF 150 MILLION BOND

* PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING - BOND HAS A COUPON OF 1.0% AND A MATURITY OF FOUR YEARS. PAYMENT DATE IS DECEMBER 12, 2018