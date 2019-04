April 17 (Reuters) - Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG:

* Q1 REPORTED AN EBIT OF CHF 28.1 MILLION (YTD 2018: CHF 24.4 MILLION)

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED PROFIT OF CHF 19.2 MILLION (YTD 2018: CHF 16.6 MILLION).

* SAYS SINCE NEWS OF DSV TAKING OVER PANALPINA BROKE, CIRCUMSTANCES HAVE CHANGED

* PANALPINA WELTTRANSPORT HOLDING - SAYS TO GIVE OUTLOOK IS NOT ONLY MORE CHALLENGING THAN EVER BEFORE, BUT ALSO CONSTRAINED BY LEGAL RESTRICTIONS